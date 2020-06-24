|
David L. Kendrick, 73, of Mendon, passed away at 6:43 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home. David was born March 20, 1947, in Quincy to Robert and Betty (Cheney) Kendrick. He married Marjorie Ohnemus on July 25, 1970, at St. Boniface Church in Quincy. David served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon. He was the Owner/operator of J and D Lawn Tractor in Mendon. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and enjoyed the Great River Honor Flight in 2017. Survivors include his wife, Marjorie of Mendon; father, Robert of Quincy; daughter, Tonya Kendrick Scharber and her husband, Eric, of Newburg, Ind.; son, Jon Kendrick and his wife, Heidi, of Mendon; four grandchildren, Tessa Powers, Audrey Powers, Stephanie Kendrick, Emily Farha and her husband, Michael; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Bates and Michael Farha; two brothers, Michael Kendrick and his wife, Edna, of Milton, Fla., and Dennis Kendrick and his wife, Nancy, of Quincy; and sister, Sheila Nokes of Mendon. He was preceded in death by his mother; and sister, Mary Ann Barger. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 26, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Mendon. Interment will follow in Mendon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorial contributions have been suggested to the Great River Honor Flight or Masses may be made to the church of your choice. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we do ask that if you come to the visitation you refrain from hugging or shaking hands and that you adhere to social distancing guidelines. Condolences may be expressed online at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 24 to June 26, 2020