|
|
David LaLond, 73, passed away at 12:25 p.m. Saturday, April 11, 2020, at his home. He was born July 6, 1946, in Quincy, a son of Clarence "Ed" and Harriett Gonterman LaLond. David served for two years in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Vietnam. He was awarded the National Defense Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal and a Combat Infantry Badge. David is survived by his lifelong friend, Larry Kuszmaul of Quincy; four brothers, Clarence "Pat" (Doreta) LaLond Sr. of Payson, Murel (Karen) LaLond of Owensboro, Ky., Shawn (Kim) LaLond of Martinsville, Ind., and Dusty LaLond of Indianapolis, Ind.; a sister, Rene (Steve) LaLond Deranin of Destin, Fla.; an uncle, Frank Gonterman of the Illinois Veterans Home; and several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death his parents; a sister, Frances "Sis" Board; and his stepmother, who raised him, Mildred Paul LaLond. David was cremated as per his wishes. There will be no services. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice or Quincy Humane Society. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020