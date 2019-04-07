David Lee Mumpower, 75, of Quincy, died Thursday, April 4, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 14, 1943, to David F. and Flossie Baird Mumpower in Brookfield, Mo. He graduated from Carthage High School in 1961. David was an owner/partner of P.A.S., where he was a bill collector. He also worked as a federal grain inspector. David loved to go fishing and hunting. He was an avid outdoorsman. He also loved golfing and was a past member of Cedar Crest Country Club. David loved to talk and drive his cat, Emily. He was a past president of the South Side Boat Club. David was referred by his friends as "Mumps" and enjoyed spending time with everyone down at Twin Oaks. Survivors include two children, Cathy (Jeff) Bower of Barry and Curt (Ellen) Mumpower of Quincy; two grandchildren, Abbie (Bryan) Bulaga of Green Bay, Wis., and Casey (Kayla) Montney, of Minneapolis; two great-grandchildren, Declan and Cameron Bulaga; two sisters, Judy (Bill) Hetzel and Sarah Posey, both of Colona, Ill.; the mother of his children, Susan E. Habben Ende of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a daughter, Carye Sue Mumpower. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Disseler conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Salvation Army Hometown Endowment Fund or . ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 7 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary