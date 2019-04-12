HANNIBAL, Mo. -- David Martin "Coach" Bailey, 71, of Hannibal, died at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at his home. He was born Aug. 20, 1947, to Edward and Dorothy Quattrocchi Bailey in Hannibal. He married Mary J. Kampmeinert on June 28, 1969, in St. Louis. She survives. David attended McCooey, graduating from Hannibal High School in 1965. He attended the University of Missouri-Columbia, where he was a member of the Sigma Nu fraternity, graduating in 1969 with a bachelor of science degree in education. David began his professional career in public education as a teacher and coach at Hannibal Junior High School. After teaching, he started a career in business, opening the Locker Room and B&S Sports shop. David moved into commercial development and later retired as a residential real estate developer. Family was always David's first love, with sports and golf a close second. David loved to share his love of sports with his grandsons, family and friends. An avid golfer, David and Mary often played whenever they could, even between their grandsons' ball games when traveling to watch them play. Mizzou football and basketball, Cardinals baseball, golf and the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament were a few of David's favorites. Trips with family were a joy for David, from Cardinals spring training to Southern California and winters in Arizona with childhood friend and "family" Wayne Harbourn and his wife, Cheryl. A love of landscaping kept David busy planting, along with gardening and yardwork. Blues music, watching the hummingbirds in his yard and following his grandsons' activities were always interests in which David took pleasure. If David loved you, he probably had a nickname for you, or some memorable variation of your name, making those around him feel special. He affectionately referred to his daughter, Andrea, as "Bubbles." David was always true to himself, a class act who embraced life with a smile and a story. He loved his family, friends and his sports. David enjoyed nothing more than simply being at his children's home with family and friends. David's smile, his quotes and his distinctive hats will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. David was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church. Survivors include David's children, Andrea and Troy Scott; two grandchildren, Keaton Bailey Scott and Cooper Martin Scott; a brother-in-law, Robert Kampmeinert (Betsy); special family, Sharon McGauly (Michael) and their daughter, Kim Jakovich (Frank), and their daughter, Hayley Jakovich; and many friends and extended family whom David always enjoyed and loved. He was preceded in death by his parents. SERVICES: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 15, a celebration of life at the home of David's children, Andrea and Troy Scott, at 52512 Norwood's Place in Hannibal. Honorary pallbearers will be Wayne Harbourn, Jack Calvert, Todd Crabtree, Frank Jakovich, Jeanne McClelland, Connor Bross, Carl Zupan and Jerry Scott. MEMORIALS: Hannibal Regional Foundation Patient Assistance Fund. David was eternally grateful for the support he received from Hannibal Regional, especially the many doctors who cared for him. This fund assists others in receiving care. ARRANGEMENTS: James O'Donnell Funeral Home. WEBSITE: jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary