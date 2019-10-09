|
|
David Mast, 68, of Liberty, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. He was born April 24, 1951, in Quincy, the son of Albert David and Mable "Evelyn" (Mabie) Mast. He married Cynthia Lynne Johnson on Oct. 19, 1982, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She survives. David was a high school graduate of Payson Seymour High. He was a truck driver, and the family found it unique that David passed away on 10-4; as Dave always used to say, "10-4 PeeWee said that and I'm all gone." David was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and a lifelong farmer. David also loved attending auctions where he was a very avid "collector" of unique odds and ends items. He also loved watching bull riding. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Amanda Lynn McCauslin and her husband, Richard, of Quincy, Justine Elizabeth Ruths and her husband, Scott, of Liberty and Albert Joseph Mast and his wife, Katie, of Quincy; grandchildren, Kyley L. McCauslin, Richard E. McCauslin and Chloe E. McCauslin, Layne D. Ruths and Lucas D. Ruths. He was preceded in death by his parents. Funeral services will be at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the grandchildren's education fund. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019