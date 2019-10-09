Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:45 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for David Mast
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mast


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Mast Obituary
David Mast, 68, of Liberty, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

He was born April 24, 1951, in Quincy, the son of Albert David and Mable "Evelyn" (Mabie) Mast. He married Cynthia Lynne Johnson on Oct. 19, 1982, at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She survives.

David was a high school graduate of Payson Seymour High. He was a truck driver, and the family found it unique that David passed away on 10-4; as Dave always used to say, "10-4 PeeWee said that and I'm all gone."

David was a member of St. Anthony's Catholic Church and a lifelong farmer. David also loved attending auctions where he was a very avid "collector" of unique odds and ends items. He also loved watching bull riding.

In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Amanda Lynn McCauslin and her husband, Richard, of Quincy, Justine Elizabeth Ruths and her husband, Scott, of Liberty and Albert Joseph Mast and his wife, Katie, of Quincy; grandchildren, Kyley L. McCauslin, Richard E. McCauslin and Chloe E. McCauslin, Layne D. Ruths and Lucas D. Ruths.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be at 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Interment will be in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the grandchildren's education fund.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Download Now