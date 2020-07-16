|
David R. Woodward, 54, of Quincy, died at 11:17 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at St. Louis University Hospital. David was born Oct. 23, 1965, in Quincy, a son of Marion Dale Woodward and Leta (Garnett) Dodd. He was a 1984 graduate of Quincy High School and had completed CMA. He had most recently worked as a phlebotomist at the American Red Cross and for many years was a cross-country truck driver. He had served in the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. He was a member of Calvary Tabernacle. David enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandson Gabriel with whom he loved watching "Star Wars" movies. David was known as a prankster. He liked fishing and his pet dog, Tippy. Survivors include his mom, Leta of Quincy; daughter, Kristina (Andrew) Ferguson; grandson, Gabriel Ferguson; brother, Kevin Woodward of Chicago; sister, Kay Dodd of Quincy; a half sister, Deborah (Gene) Guthrie; a half brother, Jason (Missy) Woodward; and nieces and nephews, including Kaitlyn Dodd and Tim Monetti. He was preceded in death by his dad; his grandparents; and a half sister, Delores Jean Reed. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at River of Life Church, 2901 Payson Road, with Pastor Brandon Mize of the Calvary Tabernacle officiating. Cremation rites will be accorded. Memorials are suggested to Gabriel's Education Fund or to Blessing Cancer Center. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 16 to July 18, 2020