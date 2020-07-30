|
David Robert Sprague, 90, of Plainville, met his Lord and Savior face-to-face Monday evening, July 27, 2020. David was born in rural Plainville on Jan. 22, 1930, to Paul Sr. and Wenona (Clark) Sprague. David attended school in Plainville area schoolhouses. Growing up, David spent many hours on the farm with his brothers, Bud and Donnie. They enjoyed many shenanigans with the Flesner boys. As a young man, he worked at the Conoco station at 24th and Broadway in Quincy. It was there that he and a young, porcelain-faced beauty caught each other's attention. It just so happened that she lived across the street at Mrs. Foley's Boarding House. A short time later, both David and Patricia were at Scottie's Skateland, where he helped her up after falling, and so began their love story. David and Patricia were united in marriage on Feb. 18, 1951, at Barry Methodist Church. They drove to Florida for their honeymoon, traveling two-lane highways the entire way. A short time later, David was drafted into the U.S. Army, where he served from 1951 to 1953 in the Korean War. As newlyweds, many letters and pictures were sent between the two lovebirds. Our family's humble American hero was awarded three Bronze Stars for valor in combat. In April 1954, David and Pat welcomed Cynthia Jo into the world, and in September 1955, Cathy Dawn completed their family of four. They enjoyed their life on the family farm, later moving to the house on the hill that David built. In 1955, David and Pat sold that home and moved into Plainville. Professionally, David worked at Harris Broadcasting for over 30 years. He was a man who wore many hats. Plainville Baptist Church was his church home for more than 70 years, where he would quietly work on any task that needed attention. About 2006, David spent many hours helping his granddaughter's husband remodel their entire home that was built in the late 1800s. Most recently, David was a member of Central Baptist Church in Quincy. David and Pat enjoyed traveling throughout many U.S. states, as well as Canada. During their retirement years, they spent several winters in Arizona. There were many meals shared at their home with family and friends, as well as many pitch games played. Much love and laughter was always had. David was the ultimate grandfather, being ever present in his grandchildren's lives. He took the time to teach his grandchildren many life lessons, ranging from how to set the table properly, making a bed perfectly, washing and drying the dishes, buttering toast without tearing up the bread, finding the man and woman in the moon, and even attempting to drive his Mazda Miata stick shift. David had one speed, and we all knew if he was going to do something, it was going to be done just right. He was the best at wiggling his ears (a Sprague trademark) and rolling his stomach. How do you sum up 90 years of a precious man's life? David was humble, wise, soft-spoken, kind and a gentleman of few words. When he did speak, we knew to listen because he had something important to say. He showed his family and friends daily what a Christian man looks like by the way he lived his life. A few of his favorite things were dogs, horses, ducks, naps, coffee, blackberry pie, ice cream, cashews, potato chips, bread with applesauce, cinnamon rolls, airplanes, rodeos, scenic country drives, the Chicago Cubs, tinkering in the garage, Anne Murray songs, warm weather and a good laugh. Oh, his laugh ... it was the best. How he could laugh quietly, needing to remove his glasses, and his face turning red with tears rolling down his face and Pat saying, "Oh, Sweetie." David was preceded in death by a stillborn son; his parents; siblings, Kathleen Hendricks, Paul Jr. "Bud" Sprague and Donald Sprague; and grandson-in-law, Bradley Boruff. In addition to Pat, his adoring wife of 69 years, survivors include his daughters, Cindy (Rex) Cameron and Cathy (Ron) Latimer; grandchildren, Geremy (Alicia) Cameron, Lynnette (Tom) Stout, Lindsey (Brandon) Adkins and Jayme Benjamin; great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Cameron, Whitney Benjamin, Peyton Cameron, Jaimon Benjamin, Trenten Stout, Shelby Stout, Nathan Stout, Ethan Stout and Luke Stout; three special nephews, Leslie Sprague, Melvin Sprague and Douglas Sprague; several loving nieces and nephews; and last but not least, his trusty dog and best friend, Molly Sprague. The family would like to thank his tender caregivers, Kim Webel, Joan Dennison and Kathy Merritt, as well as their compassionate neighbors, Doug and Cheryl Campbell, and the Payson/Plainville first responders for their help. We appreciate the many prayers that carried us through this journey. David is finally home. A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Pastors Jack Schulz and Jason Sommerfeldt will officiate. Burial will be in Stewart Cemetery in Plainville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 31, at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Central Baptist Church or Plainville Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed at whig.com.
