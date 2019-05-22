QUINCY -- David S. Frick, 47, of Quincy, died on Thursday, May 16, 2019, in Blessing Hospital. He was born on Sept. 11, 1971, in Mesa, Ariz., the son of Carl and Deborah (Cubbison) Frick. David had most recently worked at Pizza Hut and had previously worked at Wal-Mart. He was a graduate of Quincy High School. He is survived by: HIS PARENTS: Carl and Deborah Frick of Quincy. Numerous aunts, uncles, and other relatives also survive. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will be at a later date in Payson, Ariz. Visitation will be held on Saturday from noon until the time of the services at 1 p.m. Memorials may be made to the . The Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 22 to May 24, 2019