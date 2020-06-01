PLEASANT HILL, Ill. -- David "Gene" Scranton, 72, of Pleasant Hill, Ill., passed away Saturday afternoon May 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Gene was born August 25, 1947 in Pittsfield, the second son of David C. and Martha M. Rowley Scranton. He married Vickie L. Fesler on July 8, 1967 in Pittsfield and she survives. Gene attended Nebo Grade School and was a 1965 graduate of Pittsfield High School. Gene began his own business, Scranton Trucking in 1966. He was always the happiest behind the wheel of a truck, whether he was hauling grain or gravel or spreading fertilizer or lime for farmers in west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. He was still working, with no thoughts of retirement. His favorite saying was "Just one more load." In the wintertime, he made sure that local business parking lots and friend's driveways were always cleared of snow. Gene enjoyed attending national and local tractor pulls and in earlier years was a race car driver. He was a loyal supporter of the Pleasant Hill Wolves sports teams, both boys and girls. He always enjoyed going out to eat and hosting fish fry's for his family and friends. Gene was a long time member of the Pleasant Hill Volunteer Fire Department and a charter member of the former Pleasant Hill Jaycees and the Back Porch Gang in Pleasant Hill. Most important to him was the happiness of his family and spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife, Vickie L. Scranton of Pleasant Hill; two children, Shana Scranton of Pittsfield and Derek (wife, Tiffany) Scranton of Batavia; two grandchildren, Lucy and Will Scranton; two "surrogate" grandchildren, Samantha and Nicholas Black; a brother-in-law, David (wife, Janet) Fesler of Camp Point; nephew, Jack Scranton of Nebo; two nieces, Diana (husband, Larry) Sealock of Nebo and Sherry Benjamin of Pittsfield; and several great-nieces and nephews and cousins. Gene was preceded in death by his parents, David and Martha Scranton; his brother and sister-in-law, Clarence and Peggy Scranton; his father-in-law, Wayne Fesler; and his mother-in-law, June Forgy. Private family graveside services will be held at Crescent Heights Cemetery in Pleasant Hill. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Kepley House in Pittsfield or to the Crescent Heights Cemetery Association. Memorials may be mailed to Lummis Funeral Home, PO Box 247, Pleasant Hill, IL 62366. Lummis Funeral Home in Pleasant Hill is handling the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Herald-Whig from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.