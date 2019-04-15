QUINCY -- David Senior died Thursday, April 11, 2019. David started his career with the Quincy Police Department at age 20 as a patrolman. He worked there for 26 years, retiring as deputy chief. He loved his family more than anything else in the world. After his retirement, David was known to have taken comically long roadtrips on his Honda Gold Wing, sometimes traveling for as long as three weeks. He was a member of the Honda Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter O. He was the beloved husband of Peggy Senior; loving father of Ryan (Brooke), Jeffrey (Meghan) and Drew (Kristin) Senior; adoring grandfather of Hayden, Alayna, Bryce and more to come; dearest brother of Donna Westbrook, Bruce Senior and the late Jerry Senior; and dear brother-in-law, uncle, great-uncle, cousin, father-figure and friend to many. SERVICES: 6 p.m. at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Road, St. Louis. VISITATION: 3 to 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, at the funeral home. Private interment will be held. MEMORIALS: Backstoppers or Friendship Village Employee Assistance Program. ARRANGEMENTS: Kutis Affton Chapel. WEBSITE: kutisfuneralhomes.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary