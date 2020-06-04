|
|
QUINCY -- David W. Nicholson, 74, of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 6:05 p.m. in his home. Dave was born Jan. 16, 1946, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Donald and Catherine Stoltz Nicholson. He married Glenna Green Garnett on Jan. 21, 2011, in Hannibal, Mo. She survives. Dave proudly served in the United States Air Force 1966 - 1970 and was stationed at McChord Air Force Base in Washington. Dave had various jobs during his life which included coal miner, truck driver, bartender, and factory worker. There were no jobs too small for him. Dave never met a stranger. He was a good friend to so many people. You could always depend on Dave to bring life to the party. His nick names during his life were Doggie, Nic, Danger, and Pick Up Nic; and there was a good story to go along with each. Dave enjoyed his golfing buddies and stayed in contact with his high school friends for over 50 years. But his greatest joy in life was his family, especially his two granddaughters. Survivors in addition to his wife include: two children, Matthew Nicholson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Casey Nicholson of Quincy; two grandchildren, Charly Nicholson and Remy Bonansinga; four step children, Cody (David) Smashey of Broken Arrow, Okla., Todd (Amy) Triplett of Quincy, Chad (Nicole) Triplett of Aztec, N.M., and Jason (Cheri) Triplett of Rushville, Ill.; and numerous step grandchildren. David was preceded in death by his parents. Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, with Rev. Martin Eden officiating. Burial in Quincy Memorial Park, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be private. Memorials to Blessing Hospice, Quincy Humane Society, or a . Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 4 to June 6, 2020