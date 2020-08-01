|
|
David William Knowles, 95 years, of Nauvoo, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Thursday, July 30, 2020. He was born Feb. 1, 1925, in Keokuk, Iowa, to David O. and Martha (Daggs) Knowles. Dave was proud of his South Sixth Street roots, where he developed lifelong friendships during his formative years. After graduation from Keokuk High School in 1943, he joined the U.S. Navy serving as quartermaster and helmsman on Patrol Torpedo (PT) craft where he saw action in numerous World War II campaigns in the South Pacific. Dave earned the Purple Heart and Navy Commendation Ribbon for valor during a rescue mission recovering injured sailors from a burning ship. Having served for a time on PT Boat 110, he liked to joke that had he been on one boat down (109) he could have been the president. Following the war, he returned to Keokuk, where he met and married the love of his life, Margaret Ann (Bruegger) Knowles of Nauvoo, with whom he celebrated over 56 years of marriage. Taking advantage of the GI Bill, Dave became the first member of his family to attend college, earning his bachelor's degree in education from Carthage College and his Master of Arts in Education Administration degree from Western Illinois University, where he later completed a Specialist's Certification for public school superintendent. During his educational career, Dave taught and coached in Wayland, Mo., and Dallas City, Ill. He served as elementary principal in Dallas City and Hamilton, Ill., then went on to serve as district superintendent in Bowen, Nauvoo and Streator Woodland, before retiring with 35 years of service credit in public education. After his years in education, Dave served as executive director of the Hancock County Mental Health Center in Carthage. After 20 years at the Mental Health Center, he retired again in 1981 to pursue his love of family, golf, traveling and his early morning coffee club. During his long careers and retirement he was active in the following organizations: SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus, National Education Association/Illinois Education Association, Illinois Association of School Administrators, where he held state office, American Legion, VFW, board member of Hancock County Housing Authority, PT Boats Veterans' Association, Keokuk Lions, Deer Run Golf Club, city councilman and mayor of Nauvoo. Survivors include four children, David Knowles, of San Marcos, Texas, Richard (Nancy) Knowles, of Mackinaw, Ill., Douglas (Pam) Knowles of Nauvoo and Jane Hamma of Nauvoo; 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Margaret Ann; sisters, Ruth Seyb and Helen Stephens; great-grandson, Jackson Knowles Brown; and son-in-law, Dennis Hamma. Dave will be best remembered for his dedication to his family, faith, his patriotic spirit as exemplified by having served on the Honor Guard for countless veterans' funerals, and his commitment to education for all students. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 2, at Barr Memorial Chapel in Fort Madison, Iowa. Social distancing requirements will be in place, and attendees may be limited according to those requirements. Masks are required. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be at SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Nauvoo. Burial with full military rites will be in SS Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Nauvoo EMS and Keokuk American Legion. Contributions may be made at Barr Memorial Chapel. Condolences may be expressed online at barrmemorialchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2020