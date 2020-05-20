|
Dawn R. Vincent, 48, of Hull, passed away at 12:49 a.m. Monday, May 18, 2020, at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal, Mo., with Father Mike Quinn officiating. Burial will be in Kinderhook Cemetery in Kinderhook, Ill. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 22, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Dawn was born Dec. 24, 1971, at Camp Lejeune, N.C., to Gregory Gentzler and Lannette Fraizer Gentzler Bosveld. She married Michael Vincent on April 11, 2015 in Hull. He survives. Other survivors include her father, Gregory Gentzler (Karen); her mother, Lannette Bosveld; two children, Alec Gallagher of Leavenworth, Kan., and Hailey Gallagher of Monticello, Ill.; a brother, James Gentzler of Oregon; a half brother, Steven Gentzler of Texas; and two half sisters, Autumn Gentzler and Amanda Gentzler of Massachusetts. Dawn was preceded in death by her stepfather, William Bosveld. Professionally, Dawn worked in the legal and judicial systems in Champaign County and Piatt County, Ill. Dawn enjoyed traveling, decorating, working on her crafts and scrapbooking. Dawn considered her children her greatest accomplishment, with Hailey graduating recently from Illinois State University and Alec serving as a military police officer for the U.S. Army at Fort Leavenworth. Pallbearers will be Scott Krause, William Krause, Jon Walch, Jacob Walch, Adlai Schetter and August Schetter. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Catholic School in c/o James O'Donnell Funeral Home or online at MyHolyFamily.com. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 20 to May 22, 2020