Dawn Renee (Bristol) Moomey, born March 6, 1960, the adopted daughter of Paula (Holtschlag) Bristol of Quincy, died of cancer May 2, 2019, at her home in Alabama. Dawn and her husband, Mark Moomey, formerly of Nokomis, Ill., were married 42 years. They are parents of four children and eight grandchildren, all of whom survive her. She also had two step-siblings, Rob Morris of Colo. and Michelle Bristol of Quincy, children of Paula Bristol. Dawn was a survivor of a painful childhood which she overcame, becoming a very strong person, a dedicated wife and mother. She taught herself to sew, cook, garden and can. She also was very creative, with an eye for home decorating and photography; she and her husband and many of her grandchildren loved camping and fishing. Dawn graduated from Quincy High School. While there, she enjoyed the Drum Corps and horse barrel racing. She was a determined and tenacious woman. To Ms. Bristol, she was a devoted and caring daughter. Cremation and memorial services were held in Alabama. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 17 to May 19, 2019