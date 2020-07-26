|
Dean Beaman Stucker, 96, of Quincy, died at 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home. Dean was born Aug. 25, 1923, in Anamosa, Iowa, the son of Oliver Daniel and Mildred J. Beaman Stucker. He married Betty Jane Atkinson in September 1944. She preceded him in death in 1969. On Jan. 1, 1977, he married Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Tynes Stevens in Quincy. She preceded him in death Feb. 18, 2019. Dean was a 1942 graduate of Franklin High School in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and a 1949 graduate of Iowa State University with a bachelor of arts degree. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1942 to 1945. He retired from DeKalb Swine Breeders Co. in DeKalb in 1989 after 23 years, where he was a project manager. He had lived in Sycamore, Ill., for 10 years. While there, he was a member of Salem Lutheran Church. In 1988 they moved to Quincy. In Quincy, he was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, the church choir and church council. Survivors include five children, Diane Andrews of Chesterfield, Mo., Duane Stucker of Dickinson, Texas, Cary Glen "Skip" (Connie) Stevens of Quincy, Michael (Micheria Dick) Stevens of Frisco, Texas, and Michelle (Glenn Hayhurst) Colson of Fenton, Mo.; 20 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; a brother, James D. (Anne) Stucker of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; a sister, Ruth Ann Valentine of Seattle, Wash.; and nieces and nephews. In addition to his wives, Dean was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Greg Stevens; and a grandson, David Stevens. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church with the Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating. Please bring a mask if you plan to attend the service. To attend Dean's service remotely (or to view a recording for up to 90 days), please join us at 10 a.m. Central Time Tuesday using this link: client.tribucast.com/tcid/43469753. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy with military honors by American Legion Post 37. A private visitation will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the (please write "restricted for Quincy" in the memo line of the check so these funds can stay to support the Quincy office). Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 26 to July 28, 2020