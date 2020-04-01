|
QUINCY -- (Rolla) Dean Phillips was born in Ewing, Mo., Feb. 9, 1932, the only son of Homer and Irene Phillips. He grew up in Ewing, where his father managed the Farmers' COOP. He graduated from Lewistown High School in 1950 and attended Culver Stockton College in Canton, Mo., where he attained a BA Degree in Music and Business Administration. During college Dean sang in the St. Louis Municipal Opera Summer Stock Theatre. Upon graduation from college in 1954, he was enlisted into the Army for a two-year tour at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu, Hawaii. When he returned home from the service, he entered into the LP Gas business with his father in Lewiston, Mo. He expanded his career into banking and developed many other successful domestic and international businesses over his long career. Dean was an avid aviator learning to fly at a young age. His greatest love was flying and over his life he clocked 22,696 flying hours. He was never more happy then he was in the sky piloting his Challenger 300, N-41DP! He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Irene Phillips; and his sister, Shirley Phillips Murfin. He is survived by his wife, Dee Phillips; sister, Diann Phillips Tieman; children, Kay Phillips, Connie Phillips, and Scott (Cindy)Phillips; twelve grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren. He passed away peacefully at his home on March 31, 2020. Internment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery in Ewing, Mo., in a private ceremony. Memorials to donor's choice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 1 to Apr. 3, 2020