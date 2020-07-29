|
Dean R. Steinkoenig Jr., 83, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 1:30 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 31, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington, with Father Doug Hennessy officiating. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery in Normal. Kibler-Brady-Ruestman Memorial Home in Bloomington is handling arrangements. It is recommended that those in attendance please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions may be left to Quincy University, Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Bloomington) or St. Anthony's High School in Effingham. Dean was born June 15, 1937, in Highland, a son to Dean and Pearl (Mueller) Steinkoenig Sr. He married Barbara Stead on Sept. 12, 1959, at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Oak Park. Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Steinkoenig of Bloomington; five sons, Tim (Mary Beth) Steinkoenig of Morton, Chris (Kitty) Steinkoenig of Villa Hills, Ky., Matt (Victoria) Steinkoenig of Bloomington, Mike Steinkoenig of Bloomington and Jake (Colleen) Steinkoenig of Bloomington; siblings, including sisters, Sandra (Carl) Derhake and Mary Lou (Bob) Phillips, and brother, David (Marty) Steinkoenig, all of Quincy; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Dean grew up in Southern Illinois, where he graduated from high school from St. Anthony's in Effingham. He also attended and graduated from Quincy College, where he played baseball and earned his education degree. Baseball continued after college, when he was drafted by his favorite team, the St. Louis Cardinals, and played in their minor league system for several years in both Decatur, Ill., and Ardmore, Okla. Dean enjoyed teaching and coaching in Quincy and Decatur, where he was active in baseball, football and wrestling programs. Dean was particularly proud of the baseball program he started at Holy Trinity Junior High School in Bloomington. Condolences may be expressed online at kiblerbradyruestman.com and whig.com.
