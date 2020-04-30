|
Dean Sims, 89, of Quincy, passed away at 5:06 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. A private graveside service will be in Calvary Cemetery in Quincy, with Fr. Chris Comerford officiating. Dean was born May 27, 1930, in La Prairie to Edwin "E.W." and Frieda Miller Sims. He married Lorene Gengenbacher on Aug. 17, 1963, at St. Boniface Church in Quincy. She preceded him in death Feb. 8, 1993. Survivors include three children, Steve King of Lake Forest, David King (Rosanne) of Chesterfield, Mo., and Mary Jo DeMichael (Tony) of Taylorville, Ill.; two grandchildren, Michael King (Inge) and Julie Gutherz (Bob); four great-grandchildren, Frieda, Francis, Ferdinand and Felicity; and four cousins, Carol Skirvin, Arlene Dejayne, Mary Jo Moore and Gary Dehaven. In addition to his wife, Dean was preceded in death by his parents. Dean proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Dean retired from Electric Wheel, where he worked in the shipping department for many years. In his retirement, Dean enjoyed driving a truck for Prairie Farms and farming. Dean enjoyed showing American Saddlebred horses throughout the tri-state area over the years. He also loved spending time at his farm and listening to St. Louis Cardinals baseball games on the radio. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Nutrition Center for the Meals on Wheels Program or Calvary Cemetery. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
