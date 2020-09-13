|
Deane W. Meinhardt, 85, of Kahoka, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital in Iowa City. Deane was born Feb. 23, 1935, in Milton, Iowa, one of six children born to Otto George and Mary May Barton Meinhardt. He was united in marriage to Rovene Muhrer on March 31, 1957, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka, and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage. In addition to his wife, Rovene, of the home, survivors include five sons, Garyl (Michele) Meinhardt of Kahoka, Lyndel (Claudia) Meinhardt of College Park, Md., Larry (Kim) Meinhardt of Kahoka, Kerry (Sherri) Meinhardt of Richland, Wash., and Jay (Monica) Meinhardt of Kahoka; five grandchildren, Clinton Meinhardt of Columbia, Mo., LeAnn (Brandon) Winters of Kahoka, Katie (Kyle) Nuelle of Wildwood, Kyle Meinhardt of Kahoka and Bianca Meinhardt of College Park; stepgranddaughter, Mackinze Hobbs (Rob Taylor) of Mexico, Mo.; four great-grandchildren, Wyle and Ally Winters, and Emma and Claire Nuelle; a stepgreat-grandson, Elias Taylor; a sister, Thelma Gaffney of Memphis; two sisters-in-law, Joyce Meinhardt and Mertice Meinhardt, both of Kahoka; as well as nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings and their spouses, Wilma and Bob Galbraith, Norris Gaffney, George and Lurla Meinhardt, Wayne Meinhardt, Dale Meinhardt, and Irene and Jerry Brunk. Deane graduated from Kahoka High School in 1954 and was a U.S. Army veteran. He considered it a privilege to go on the Honor Flight with his son, Garyl, and spoke of it often. He began working at the DX service station on the corner of the square in Kahoka and often did electrical work on the side, with the boys helping. He and Rovene farmed south of Kahoka on the family farm, where they raised their sons until moving to town in 2013. They owned and operated Meinhardt Insurance Agency, which continues today under their guidance with their son Jay and his wife, Monica. Deane was an active and faithful member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Kahoka. He had served on multiple boards in the county and community throughout his years. Deane was a friend to everyone he met and never knew a stranger. His presence will be truly missed. Most of all, he was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral services with military rites will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Dixie Laube officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Church Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Clark County Ambulance District or St. Paul Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at wilsonfuneralservice.com and whig.com.
