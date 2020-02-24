|
QUINCY -- Deanna G. Middendorf, 58, of Quincy, died at 10:14 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Deanna was born June 26, 1961, in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Jim and Sondra Watson Beilstein. She married Jon Middendorf on Oct. 24, 1987, in Canton, Mo. He survives. Deanna was a 1979 graduate of Highland High School in Lewis County, Mo. She attended both John Wood Community College and Quincy College. She received her certification in early childhood development. Deanna was employed at the West Central Child Care Connection for several years before being employed at the Quincy Humane Society. Recently, Deanna was a teacher at the Lollipop Plus Preschool. As demonstrated by her education and career choices, Deanna was passionate about children and loved being a part teaching and encouraging their development. Many children knew her as the "Story Lady." Deanna loved her family dearly, and she was a caregiver for her grandchildren. Deanna was hands down the Best Grandma ever! She loved going on mission trips and being a youth group leader with her husband and daughters. Deanna was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, loved soaking up the sun by the pool, and was also a fan of shopping. Survivors in addition to her husband, Jon, include two daughters, Emily (Don) Echternkamp and Shannon Middendorf, both of Quincy; two grandsons, Liam Koenig and Jaxon Echternkamp, both of Quincy; her parents, Jim and Sondra Beilstein of Quincy; a brother, Brent Beilstein of Taylor, Mo.; a sister, Cheryl (Michael) Schroeder of Quincy; several nieces and nephews; and her best friend, Tammy K. Miller. Deanna was preceded in death by her father-in-law and mother-in law, Paul and Patricia Middendorf. The Middendorf family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the Skilled Nursing Unit on the 6th floor of Blessing Hospital for the love and care they showed while Deanna was hospitalized. Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Kevin McGinnis officiating. Burial: Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials: Blessing Foundation for the Cancer Center or Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020