DeAnna Lynn Chillion, age 48, of Lewistown, passed away, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at her home near Lewistown. She was born June 21, 1971. in Quincy, Ill., a daughter of Robert Eugene and Georgia Mildred Miller May. She married Thomas A. Chillion on March 25, 1995, in Ewing, Mo. He survives. DeAnna was of the Baptist faith and a graduate of Highland High School and John Wood Community College. She was a registered nurse and loved her work at Blessing Hospital, DaVita, Country Aire Retirement Estates and LaBelle Manor. She loved gardening and mowing the grass, playing cards, cooking, sewing, organizing and going to the boys' ball games, where she loved to ring her cowbell. She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Alaska; the Wisconson Dells; Branson, Mo.; Arizona; Chicago; and to see family in Kansas. Family was always number one to her, especially when it came to her boys. She loved the holidays and loved to decorate for birthday parties and enjoyed the Fourth of July with a fish fry and family get-togethers, St. Louis Cardinals ball games and the waterpark and rides at Six Flags. In addition to her husband, Thomas Chillion of Lewistown, survivors include three sons, Michael Chillion of Lewistown, CTR2 Gregory Chillion of Whidbey Island NAS, Wash., and Steven Chillion of Lewistown; her father, Robert E. (Dorothy) May of Ewing; one sister, Judy (Bert) Kreps of Ewing; two brothers, Gene (Kristi) May of Camp Point, Ill., and Russell (Wendy) May of Ewing; her mother-in-law Minerva Chillion of Durham, Mo.; brother-in-law, Rusty (Kellie) Chillion of Crawfordsville, Ind.; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her mother; brother, Jeffrey May; father-in-law, Darrel Chillion; and brother-in-law, Michael Chillion. A visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Ball-Davis Funeral Home in Ewing. The family suggests memorials be made to the Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be expressed online at davis-fh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019