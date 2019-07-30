|
Debbie Lyn Still, age 59, of Versailles passed away at 3:24 p.m. Sunday, July 28, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was born Aug. 29, 1959, in Rushville, Ill., the daughter of Alfred Wayne and Elizabeth Eugenia Cory Still. Debbie worked for Capitol Records in Jacksonville, Ill., for 27 years and more recently worked for Dot Foods in Mount Sterling for the last 10 years. She graduated from Brown County High School with the Class of 1977. Earlier in life Debbie enjoyed playing softball, bowling, golfing and fishing and was known by her family as an excellent cook and entertainer with a great sense of humor. Survivors include one brother, Steven Still (Tammy) of Mount Sterling; four sisters, Sharon Giles (Frank) of Paloma, Ill.; Cynthia Wort of Quincy; Janet Still of Mount Sterling; and Kim Still (Vickie McClure) of Jacksonville, Ill.; seven nieces and nephews, Clint Still (Teresa); Becky Wort; Todd Giles (Heather); Traci Erpelding; Nick Still (Allie); Chelsea Ferry (Nic); and Hanna Still (fiance, Caspar Chesnutt); five great-nieces and -nephews, Emma and Ashton Conner; Olivia Still; and Levi and Gracie Giles. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother-in-law, David Wort, and one nephew, Andrew Still. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, in the Hendricker Funeral Home in Mount Sterling with Rev. Angel Rosales officiating. Burial will follow in the Ripley Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday evening at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to the Ripley Cemetery or the First United Methodist Church of Mt. Sterling. Condolences for the family may be left online at hendrickerfuneralhome.com. The Hendricker Funeral Home in Mt. Sterling is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 30 to Aug. 1, 2019