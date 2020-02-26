|
QUINCY -- Debbie Marie Sieck, 58, died at 6:15 a.m. Feb. 24, 2020, at her home in Quincy, Ill. She bravely fought Parkinson's Disease for the past thirteen years. Debbie was born in Tucson, Ariz., on Dec. 30, 1961. Her parents, graduate students at the University of Arizona, gave Debbie her lifelong love of biology. She later met her husband, Eric Sieck, at the University of Missouri - Kansas City School of Medicine where they were both students. She was in her last year of medical school when she took a leave of absence to get married. She was married on Sept. 6, 1986, in Kansas City, Mo. Marriage took her away from Kansas City. She never regretted leaving medical school and she devoted all her time, energy and intellect to family and volunteering. The family moved to Quincy in 1999 from Denver, Colo., after 12 years of being an Army wife. She was the proud mother of five children, and the grandmother of two. She loved to travel the world and was one of the first US citizens to enter China for tourism in the 1970s. She has traveled throughout Central America, Asia, Europe and Africa. Her passion for travel opened her eyes to all cultures and religions. This made it hard for her to meet someone whom she couldn't relate to on some level. She made everyone feel like they belonged and were loved. Debbie was the original soccer mom and was always the loudest on the sidelines. It was hard to find a weekend where she wasn't somewhere watching her kids play basketball, soccer, softball, quiz bowl or tennis. She was an active member in the Vermont Street United Methodist Church where she led several women's Bible Studies and the Walk to Emmaus, whose board she served on for many years. She was a member of Friends in Council until her health limited her participation. She nurtured five children to adulthood. All followed their dreams with her gentle guiding hand. Her family extends around the world having hosted five foreign exchange students at Quincy High School. She fought Parkinson's Disease bravely for thirteen years, continuing to be as active and out of the home as possible. She loved eating out at all the fine restaurants in Quincy. She died comfortably in her home as she wanted. She is survived by her mother, Peggy Mitchell, of Kansas City, Kans.; her sister, Linda Petty (Mike) of Kansas City, Kans.; her husband, Dr. Eric A. Sieck of Quincy, Ill.; her daughter, Lauren Clark (Brian) of Kansas City, Mo., her daughter, Megan Klingner (Ben) of Quincy, Ill., her daughter, Dr. Erin Sieck (Dr. Iftiar Chowdhury) of Saint Louis, Mo., her son, Alan Sieck of Denver, Colo., her daughter, Jacquelyn Sieck of New York, N.Y.; her granddaughter, Reese Klingner, of Quincy, Ill., and her granddaughter, Lane Debbie Klingner, of Quincy, Ill., born Feb. 24, 2020. She is preceded in death by her father, Dr. Henry A. Mitchell; and her sister, Jeanie Rea. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Vermont Street United Methodist Church, with Rev. Patty Johansen officiating. There will be no burial. Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Vermont Street United Methodist Church. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to Parkinson's Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020