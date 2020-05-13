|
Deborah Hatch Chapin, 70, left this life for her forever life in Heaven on Friday, April 24, 2020. This was completely shocking to the family as she was very healthy, staying active with walking, golfing, travel, and time spent with her family in Denver. She collapsed, suffering a massive heart attack, while on a walk with friends. Debby was born Nov. 9, 1949, a daughter of Donald and Betty Hatch. She married Sam Chapin on Aug. 3, 1974. He survives. Debby grew up in Quincy and lived most of her life in the Chicago suburbs working as an elementary music teacher. Her parents and brother, Jim Hatch, all studied music at the University of Illinois. Debby and her husband, Sam, retired outside of Denver to be near their daughter, Emily Chapin Lewis, her husband Bradford, and their three children, Xander (12), Kolby (10) and Levi (6). Debby's passions were spending time with her family, growing in her faith through Bible study and church, traveling with Sam, and most of all, loving her daughter and three precious grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Debby survivors include her daughter, Emily (Bradford); grandchildren, Xander, Kolby and Levi; and her brother, Jim Hatch of Little Rock, Ark. She was preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of Debby's life will take place at a later date due to COVID-19. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Young Life (checks made to "Young Life") and mailed to 8805 E. Phillips Place, Centennial, CO 80112. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 13 to May 15, 2020