Deborah S. Martin, 63, of Quincy, died at 5:01 p.m. Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Blessing Hospital. Debbie was born May 28, 1956, in Joliet, a daughter of Silas E. and Faye Dean (Hilliard) Martin. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith. Debbie had survived lung cancer after being diagnosed 21 years ago and had lived with stage 4 kidney disease for five years. She was an avid walker. Debbie was a joy to know, and she never met a stranger. As the employees who worked with Debbie at Transitions of Western Illinois said, she added to the life of everyone who knew her. She had a deep faith in God as her savior. Debbie loved and appreciated the generosity of this community over the years, especially from Transitions, her doctors and nurses and her friends at Firehouse bar, where she had coffee every morning for decades surrounded by her loving friends. She had a phenomenal memory and was a great listener. She was thoughtful and generous. If you knew Debbie, you probably had received many cards from her for holidays, birthdays and anniversaries. Survivors include two sisters, Nancy Martin of Santa Fe, Texas, and Ruth Bettenhausen of Washougal, Wash.; a brother, Mark Martin of Goodlettsville, Tenn.; two nephews, Zachery and Benjamin; a niece, Rachael; an aunt, Pat Taylor; and many cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers. Private services are planned. Interment will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Memorials are suggested to Transitions of Western Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020