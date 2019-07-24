Debra A. Mason, 64, of Fox River Grove, died in Lake County, Ill. She was born July 1, 1954, in Quincy, the daughter of George and Mildred (McDowell) Harvey. She is survived by a sister, Sharon Schlipman and her husband, Bill, of Quincy; three nephews, Bill Schlipman Jr., Mark Schlipman and his wife, Tricia, and David Schlipman and his wife, Colleen; and great-nieces and great-nephews, Alex Schlipman, Avery Schlipman, Alayna Schlipman, Drew Schlipman, Macy Schlipman, Breanna Schlipman and Phillip Schlipman. Debra graduated from the University of Kansas in 1978 with a bachelor of science degree, then in 1982, she graduated from the University of Wisconsin Law School, and later received an LLM in taxation from New York University in 1990. Debra practiced law for years in Chicago and then later formed her own company, RMR Inc., specializing in property management. Private family services were held. Interment was in Quincy Memorial Park. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home handled arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2019