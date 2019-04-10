HANNIBAL, Mo. -- Debra E. "Debbie" Scholes Catlett, 64, of Hannibal, died at 6:55 p.m. Sunday, April 7, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. Debbie was born July 8, 1954, to Gene Scholes Sr. and Margie Melvin Scholes in Peoria, Ill. She married Larry Catlett on Jan. 20, 1973, in Hannibal. He survives. Professionally, Debbie was director of the Hannibal Nutrition Center for 28 years. She was a strong advocate for seniors in the community and worked hard to help those in need. Before that, Debbie worked in a variety of positions. She also still held her beautician's license and a real estate license. Always putting her community first, Debbie worked tirelessly to better Hannibal and the surrounding area. A past president of the Hannibal Chamber of Commerce in 2013, Debbie was awarded the Chamber's prestigious Pacesetter Award in 2016. Debbie was very proud in 1996 to be selected as a community leader to carry the Olympic Torch through Hannibal on its way across the country. Debbie loved Hannibal and its people, and that shined through in everything she did -- every hug, every contagious smile, every event catered and board meeting attended and each meal served at the Nutrition Center. Hannibal is a better place thanks to Debbie. Debbie loved fiercely and passionately. She was dedicated to her family, faith and friends. Time with family was always cherished. Thanksgiving and Christmas were special, as Debbie hosted family dinners and loved to spoil her family with gifts at Christmas. Easters are still memorable as the entire family celebrated together trout fishing at Montauk and with a family egg hunt. Trips to the beach were Debbie's favorite. She simply loved to share the sand, sunshine and waves with her family. Mushroom hunting with her husband, Larry, turtles, flamingos and reading also were a few of Debbie's favorite pastimes. Family, however was Debbie's world, whether attending her grandchildren's activities or working with her daughters, Debbie simply loved to share time with her family. She was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Hannibal. In addition to her husband, survivors include three children, Margee Tucker (Shawn) of Hannibal, Jenni Welch (Joey) of Hannibal and Sonny Catlett (Lesley) of Kansas City, Mo.; two brothers, Gene Scholes Jr. (Kathy) and Gary Scholes (Peggy); a sister, Joyce Scholes; seven grandchildren, Madi Parker (Riley), Alex Welch, Payton Welch, Sophie Welch, Lily Welch, Lawson Catlett and Grayson Catlett; several nieces and nephews; and great-nieces and great-nephews. Debbie was preceded in death by her parents. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Friday, April 12, at Holy Family Catholic Church. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park. VISITATION: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Hannibal Nutrition Center. ARRANGEMENTS: James O'Donnell Funeral Home. WEBSITE: jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary