Debra Lynn Lenz, 63, of Liberty, died Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. She was born Oct. 9, 1955, in Quincy, the daughter of Roy and Mary Jane (Kinder) Bradley. Debra was a graduate of Liberty High School. She married Mark Lenz on April 27, 1974. He preceded her in death. Debra worked for Moorman Manufacturing Co. and then for ADM for over 40 years. Debra loved her family. She loved her horses and her dogs and especially her dog, Oscar, who was her baby. She enjoyed working in the yard and being outdoors. She liked camping. She also was a huge fan of NASCAR and Sprint Car races. Survivors include her three children, Mike Lenz and his wife, Kim; Shanna Tipton and her husband, Gerald, all of Liberty, and Joey Lenz of Quincy; stepmother, Lorna Bradley; grandchildren, Tanner and Maiah Lenz, Cody Tipton, Autumn Lenz, Alexis Shaffer, Layne Tipton, Payton Flora, and Hope and Eden Lenz; two sisters, Carol Goodwin and Sharon Read; a special friend, Robert Zimmerman; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Bradley; and one sister, Shirley Warning. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 20, at Liberty Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Medical Group Foundation. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 19 to Sept. 21, 2019