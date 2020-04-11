|
Delilah Joan "Jonie" Fesler, 82, of Barry, passed away quietly Thursday, April 9, 2020, at her home after a 5-1?2 year battle with cancer. Jonie was born Jan. 1, 1938, in rural Hull, to Lester and Helen Spencer Hill. She married John A. Fesler on Dec. 29, 1957. He preceded her in death in 2014, having been married over 56 years. Jonie lived nearly her entire life in the Barry area. As she was growing up, she held several different part-time jobs. One she reminisced about frequently was wrapping trees for Stark Bros. Nursery. After graduating from Barry High School, Jonie attended Western Illinois College for a few years until she started a family. Many years later, after her kids were grown, she was able to return to WIU to complete her degree in English. As an adult, Jonie focused her attention on raising her six children, especially devoting countless hours to caring for her daughter, Julianne. In 1968, when John began farming, Jonie was there right beside him, helping in whatever way she could, not only in the fields but also with all of the livestock. Jonie was a member of Barry United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school for many years. She loved gardening, canning and sharing her produce with friends and family. Jonie was a great cook and especially loved making pies for her loved ones and friends. She also enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and helping with the cows. Most of all Jonie enjoyed spending time with and feeding her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids. Survivors include five children, Jon (Marry) Fesler, Jeffrey (Cindy) Fesler, Jerilynn (Robert J.) Legate, Joey (Karen) Fesler and Jaynalee Hively; 15 grandchildren, Brome and Marica Fesler, Andy, Cameo and Luke Fesler, Tabitha Bennett, Kayri Reynolds, Kaydi Grote, Kayci Sackmann, Kayli Legate, Noah and Avah Fesler, and Izack, Aleck and Erick Hively; 13 great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Lenora Luecke and Hilda Christison. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John; her daughter, Julianne; and two sisters, Helen Elizabeth Ratcliff and Kelsia Peacock. A private graveside service will be in Park Lawn Cemetery in Barry. Memorials are suggested to Park Lawn Cemetery, Barry Public Library or the donor's choice. Niebur Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020