Delmar E. Tucker, 77, of Hull, passed away at 5:57 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. Services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo., with Pastor Bob Cook officiating. Burial will be in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. A life celebration will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the funeral home. Delmar was born May 25, 1942, in Poplar Bluff, Mo., to Lovell Onis and Ruby Jewell Crawford Tucker. He married Carrie A. Smith on Feb. 29, 1968, in Barry, Ill. She survives. Other survivors include two sons, Kenneth W. Tucker (Becky) of Frankford, Mo., and Curtis W. Tucker (Michelle) of Griggsville, Ill.; one brother, Wayne Tucker (Letha) of Coatsburg, Ill.; and two grandchildren, Emily Tucker and David Delmar Tucker. Delmar served his country proudly in the Illinois Army National Guard. Professionally, Delmar worked as a mechanic. Over the years he worked at Stover Air Cargo in Quincy and Quincy Mack Sales and Service before retiring from the West Pike School District, where he was transportation director and mechanic. A talented woodworker, Delmar made many beautiful pieces of furniture for his home and even a sign for his church. Camping with his wife, Carrie, in their 1976 Air Stream were always times Delmar enjoyed. Coloring on his phone, cooking biscuits and gravy, and bluegrass music were some of Delmar's favorites. Hunting deer, working word searches, gardening and working outside also were activities Delmar enjoyed. He also liked cutting wood for his family and friends for the winter. Delmar cherished most the times he shared with his family and friends. Delmar attended the House of Prayer Church in Kinderhook, Ill. Pallbearers will be Eric Duncan, Kevin Howell, Larry Keim, Kenneth Tucker, Curtis Tucker and David Delmar Tucker. Memorial contributions may be made to the or . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com, and a video tribute may be viewed at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2019