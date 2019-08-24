Home

POWERED BY

Services
Niebur Funeral Chapel
629 Mortimer
Barry, IL 62312
217-335-2305
Resources
More Obituaries for Delores Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delores "June" Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delores "June" Allen Obituary
Delores "June" Allen, 89, of Barry, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Barry Community Care Center.

She was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Quincy, to Russell and Florence (Setters) Keown. She married John Roy Allen on July 10, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1986.

June owned and operated Junes Antiques in Quincy for 30 years and attended many antique doll shows, antique shows and estate sales over the years. She also worked at Motorola in Quincy for many years. She loved to play piano since she was a child and also loved her animals, having several poodles over the years. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and enjoyed taking them shopping and out to eat on weekends.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Hittner of Meridianville, Ala.; a brother, Paul Keown of Quincy; grandchildren, John C. (wife Alane) Hittner of Meridianville and Camilla Teel of Barry; and two great-grandchildren, Mariska Teel and Gabriel Teel, both of Barry.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, "Boots" Keown.

No services will be held, and cremation rites will be accorded. Burial of the ashes will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy at a later date.

Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to Nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Delores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Niebur Funeral Chapel
Download Now