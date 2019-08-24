|
|
Delores "June" Allen, 89, of Barry, passed away Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Barry Community Care Center. She was born Aug. 16, 1930, in Quincy, to Russell and Florence (Setters) Keown. She married John Roy Allen on July 10, 1947, and he preceded her in death in 1986. June owned and operated Junes Antiques in Quincy for 30 years and attended many antique doll shows, antique shows and estate sales over the years. She also worked at Motorola in Quincy for many years. She loved to play piano since she was a child and also loved her animals, having several poodles over the years. She especially enjoyed her grandchildren and enjoyed taking them shopping and out to eat on weekends. She is survived by a daughter, Karen Hittner of Meridianville, Ala.; a brother, Paul Keown of Quincy; grandchildren, John C. (wife Alane) Hittner of Meridianville and Camilla Teel of Barry; and two great-grandchildren, Mariska Teel and Gabriel Teel, both of Barry. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and a sister, "Boots" Keown. No services will be held, and cremation rites will be accorded. Burial of the ashes will be in Greenmount Cemetery in Quincy at a later date. Niebur Funeral Chapel in Barry is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to Nieburfh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019