MENDON, Ill. -- Delores M. "Dee" Bastert, 95, of rural Mendon, passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Dee was born December 11, 1923, in Golden, the daughter of Roy Arthur and Daisy Edith (Ford) Burke. She married Robert W. "Bob" Bastert on February 8, 1945, in Golden. Bob passed away on May 17, 2015, after he and Dee celebrated their 70th anniversary. Dee graduated from Moline High School in Moline. She was a member of Centennial Ebenezer United Methodist Church near Big Neck, Coatsburg Lioness Club, and the Illinois Holstein Club. She volunteered at North Adams Home was an avid Cubs fan an avid bowler, loved playing cards, loved watching hummingbirds and butterflies, and had a very big sweet tooth. Dee was always putting others before herself and was loved by all who knew her. She was dedicated to her family and dearly loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Surviving are five children, Linda (Richard) Hess of LaGrange, Mo., John (Patty) Bastert of Bolingbrook, Bob (Friend Sandy Schutte) Bastert of Quincy, Carol (Joe) Krekeler of Chesterfield, Mo., Dan (Nancy) Bastert of Loraine; eleven grandchildren, Rickey (Nicole) Mitok of Tremont, Amy Durst of Peoria, Karington (Abigail) Hess of Roanoake, Va., Jason, Jeremy and Ryan Bastert of the Chicago area, Bill (Jan) Bastert of Mendon, Jill (Nick) Steinkamp of Quincy, Beth Bastert of Quincy, Emily (Beau) Becraft of Quincy, Craig (Hilary) Bastert of Mendon; twelve great-grandchildren, Kai Mitok of Tremont, Amber Durst of Peoria, Toni Moore of Peoria, Sean and Jenna Bastert of the Chicago area, Allison, Jamie, Paul, Isaac, Nathan and Carter Steinkamp of Quincy, and Lylah Bastert of Mendon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one daughter, Sharon Mitok; two brothers, Arthur and Howard Burke; and two sisters, Betty Anderson and LaVonne Miller. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at the Ebenezer Chapel Cemetery in rural Loraine, with Reverend Sheila Kelly officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions have been suggested to the Centennial Ebenezer United Methodist Church or Ebenezer Chapel Cemetery Association. You are invited to share memories of Dee and leave condolences at hunterfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019