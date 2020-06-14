|
Dennis E. Duncan, 77, of Quincy, passed away at 3:15 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at his home.
No services are planned.
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements.
Dennis was born March 23, 1943, in Hannibal, Mo., to Charles Albert Duncan and Juanita Lorraine Branstetter Duncan.
Survivors include Dennis' partner and companion of over 37 years, Frank Hunt; his son, Chad Duncan (Shawna) of Cleveland, Ill.; two grandchildren, Blake Duncan and Alexandra Duncan; and nieces and nephews.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Barbara "Barbie" Hively; and one infant brother, Dwayne Duncan.
Dennis attended grade school and junior high school at Eugene Field School in Hannibal and graduated from Hannibal Senior High School in 1961. He attended Hannibal LaGrange College in Hannibal and Blackhawk College in Moline, Ill. Dennis finalized his career in printing becoming a journeyman 4 color lithographer in Moline. As a member of Union Local 458, Dennis went on to work in Chicago for many years.
Dennis loved flowers, especially peonies, and caring for his vegetable garden, where he liked to raise a variety of tomatoes each season.
A movie buff, Dennis collected thousands of movies over the years and enjoyed genres of all types. A gifted fixer-upper, Dennis liked to take on home projects. He enjoyed programs on HGTV and shows on the History Channel and Food Network. Trips to Las Vegas, his pet dog, Deja Vu, and times shared with family were some of Dennis' favorites.
Memorials may be made to the .
Condolences may be expressed online at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 14 to June 16, 2020