Dennis "Denny" Liesen, 76, of Springfield, died at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 11, 1943, in Springfield, to the late Lawrence Henry and Ruth Elizabeth (Stegeman) Liesen. He married Darleen Miller on June 24, 2000, and she survives. Denny was a graduate of Christian Brothers High School in Quincy and attended Cherry Hills Baptist Church. He retired from Springfield School District 186 after 12 years of service. He previously had worked for Amrhein Bakery, Coke and Pepsi. He was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan and loved cigars. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Karen (Terry) McDevitt of Chatham, Diane Liesen of Springfield and Brian (Kirsten) Liesen of Metamora; two stepchildren, Kimberly Davis of Laughlin, Nev., and Michael (Natalie) Davis of Bloomington, Ill.; seven grandchildren; two brothers, Ron Liesen of Lake Havasu City, Ariz., and Gary (Charyl) Liesen of Quincy; and two nieces and two nephews. SERVICES: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 3, at KC Lake Club, 141 N. Lakewood Drive, Chatham. MEMORIALS: Springfield Public School District 186, Operations and Maintenance. ARRANGEMENTS: Staab Funeral Home. WEBSITE: staabfuneralhomes.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2019