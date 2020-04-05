|
|
Dennis Nixon, 82, of Quincy, died at 2 a.m. Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Bradford Villa. Dennis was born Aug. 6, 1937, in Quincy. He retired from Celotex in Quincy after 36 years. He then was employed as a caregiver on the grounds of Harvest Hills in Quincy. Dennis served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a very active member of his church, Quincy Faith Assembly of God and also served on at least 14 mission trips. Survivors include three children, Kelly (Nixon) Cadwallader (Randy) of Chestertown, N.Y., Derrick Nixon (Susan) of Quincy and Blake Nixon (Linda) of Virginia Beach, Va.; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren Dennis was a Christ follower, and we rest knowing that he is with his maker in heaven. Dennis was cremated. A celebration of his life will be at a later date at Quincy Faith Assembly of God. Memorial donations may be made to the Great River Honor Flight in care of Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home, P.O. Box 255, Camp Point, IL. 62320. Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020