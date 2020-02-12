|
QUINCY -- Dennis Wayne Altgilbers, 56, of Quincy, passed away at 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Blessing Hospital after a brief yet courageous battle with cancer. He was born Nov. 18, 1963, in Quincy, to Justin Paul "JP" and Glenda (Cobb) Altgilbers. Dennis graduated from Quincy High School and was a millwright carpenter by trade. He was a simple man with a great sense of humor and could be seen riding his red bicycle around town. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved spending time with his friends at their river camp. He also enjoyed listening to music and grilling with friends on Second Street. He was a fan of Nascar and the Green Bay Packers. Dennis is survived by his parents; four children, Kevin Altgilbers (Nicole) of Quincy, Corey Altgilbers (Erika) of Fowler, and Breanna and Paige Altgilbers of Quincy; five grandchildren, Kindra, Kolby, Kaydence, Koleson and Jaydon of Quincy; and three sisters, Paulette Keith of Mendon, Deborah Altgilbers (Todd) of Quincy, and Holly Peters (Vince) of Mendon. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. Dennis was preceded in death by his son, Kyle Altgilbers. The thought of their heavenly reunion has provided a great deal of peace to the family. A Celebration of Life visitation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help cover expenses. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction of the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020