|
|
QUINCY -- Dennis W. Hackamack, 71, of Quincy, formerly of Hannibal, Mo., passed away at 4:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Dennis was born Oct. 11, 1948, in Quincy, to Warren Hackamack and Virginia Hageman Hackamack. Professionally, Dennis worked as a warehouse manager for Southern Wine and Spirits in Las Vegas, Nev., for over 25 years. Dennis proudly served his country in the United States Army as an Airborne Ranger during the Vietnam War. Dennis was awarded the Purple Heart among other honors for his time of service in the Army. Dennis was an avid fisher and enjoyed spending time on the Mississippi River. Dennis had a love for martial arts, so much so that he received his black belt and became an instructor. Watching motocross was a favorite of his. Most of all, Dennis enjoyed time shared with his family and friends. Dennis was a member of the Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ Quincy. Survivors include his companion of over 40 years, Marcia Stephens; and three children, Crystal Johnston of Palmyra, Mo., Michael Stephens (Renee), and Greg Stephens (Leslie). Also surviving are his stepmother, Doris Hackamack; one brother, Kent Hackamack (Christina); one niece, Camille Duncan (Brian); one nephew, Brandon Hackamack; nine grandchildren, Dalton Barnett (Jenna), Jayken Hedgpeth, Ryken Hedgpeth, Dallas Stephens, Jeremy Stephens, Ronnie Stephens (Kelsey), Devin Stephens (Hannah), Dylan Stephens and Eric Stephens; and numerous great-grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ann L. Hackamack. A private graveside service will be held in Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. There will be no visitation. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical United Church of Christ. The family is being served by the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at JamesODonnellFuneralHome.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 10 to July 12, 2020