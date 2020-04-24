|
Dennis Wolf, 74, of Fowler, formerly of Wooddale, passed away at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at his home. Dennis was born June 10, 1945, in Cook County to Harry and Gertrude Graham Wolf. Professionally, Dennis was a sheet metal worker for Local 73 in Chicago and later for Local 265 in DuPage County. Dennis enjoyed fishing for walleye and hunting pheasant, deer, turkey and bear. He also loved painted quarter horses and watching old Westerns. He was talented at making fudge, blackberry pie and cherry pie. Dennis was known for drinking coffee and watching for hummingbirds and turkeys. He loved spending time in Canada and Alaska, and at his cabin in West Point. Survivors include two children, Dennis Wolf Jr. (Frances) of Fowler and Natalie Casson of Woodstock; nine grandchildren, Brittany Wolf, Cory Wolf, Shannon Wolf, Garret Smid, Ryan Smid, Kyle Casson, Caleb Casson, Chris Richardson and Mary Richardson; three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Seagle, Emily Martinez and Paisley Wolf; four brothers, Mike Wolf (Roxanne), Joe Wolf (Mary Helen), Bob Wolf (Diane) and Chuck Wolf (Heather); two sisters, Susie Martin (Terry) and Trudy Cowan (Lee); and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Patsy Beard; and four brothers, Richie, Jerry, Carl and Thomas Wolf. There are no services planned at this time. Cremation is planned. A life celebration for Dennis will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020