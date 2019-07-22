Denton Nall, 81, of Palmyra, formerly of Camp Point, died at 6 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born Dec. 12, 1937, in Lewistown, M., Denton was a son of Howard and Juanita Dent Nall. He married Janice Hanke. He later married Betty Kirgan Mowen on Sept. 20, 2008, in Adams County. She survives. Denton was a member of the first graduating class at Central High School in 1956 and wore his class ring throughout his life. After high school, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Mr. Nall was engaged in many occupations, but his true passion was farming. He received the runner up Outstanding Young Farmer Award in 1966. He loved being outdoors spending time with his cattle and always enjoyed the daily challenges that farm life brought. Survivors include his wife, Betty, Palmyra; his children, Michael Nall (Martha), Camp Point; Terry Nall (Linda), Quincy; Jerry Nall (Jill), Clayton; Brenda Althoff (Joe), Palmyra; and Lori Crenshaw, Canton; three stepsons, Kenneth Mowen (Rhonda), Mendon; Bruce Mowen (Robin), Clayton; and Darrell Mowen (Jennifer), Baylis; 13 grandchildren, Mallory Kessler (Marc); Marlene Schulte (Sam); Matthew Nall; Martin Nall; Zachary Nall (Stephanie Young); Jennifer Nall; Justin Nall; Jacey Nall; Ben Althoff (Kailey); Andrea Althoff; Lydia Althoff; Josh Crenshaw (Jessica Pearl); and Brittany McCaskey (Josh); seven step-grandchildren, Jessica Mowen (Cole); Brandon; Bradley; and Sabrinia Mowen; Bailey and Tracer Mowen; and Michell Haubrish (Justin); four great-grandsons; a sister, Ann Marie Bentele (Norbert), Quincy; two brothers, Robert E. Nall (Judy) and Clyde R. Nall (Stacy), both of Quincy; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Scott Crenshaw, and a grandson. Funeral services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Camp Point. Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. Memorials may be made to the Lewis Marion Cattlemen's or Clayton Old Settlers. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 22 to July 24, 2019