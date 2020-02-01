|
Derek Banta, 48, of Palmyra, passed away Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Funeral services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, with Pastor Amster officiating. Burial will be in Forest Grove Cemetery in Canton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the funeral home. Derek was born January 5, 1972, in Hannibal to Daniel and Anna Sue Dickerson Banta. He married Robin Ward on July 13, 1996, in Canton. She survives. Other survivors include his son, Tyler Banta; three brothers, Danny Banta (Jo) of Carthage, Ill., Ed Banta (Julie) of Mahomet, Ill., and Chris Banta (Lisa) of Hannibal; brother in-law, Matt Ward (Sheri) of St. Peters; mother-in-law Sherry Ward of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Mike Banta; nephew, Marcus Banta; and father in-law, Russ Ward. Derek worked in highway maintenance for the Missouri Department of Transportation out of Palmyra. He attended Payson High School in Payson, Ill., and in his senior year transferred to Quincy High School and graduated in 1990. The Quincy Blue Devils basketball team finished fourth in state that season, and the 1989/90 team was inducted into the Quincy High School Hall of Fame in 2007. He was a huge sports fan with a heart for the Chicago Cubs, Oakland Raiders and Duke Blue Devils. Growing up he played basketball and baseball and later enjoyed playing slow-pitch softball with Robin. As a dad he loved watching Tyler play basketball and considered Tyler to be his pride and joy! Playing "the Vegetable Game" with his family brought him great joy. Often, he could be found with his favorite "Natty Light" in hand, listening to music. Robin loved the way he would look at her and how he could always make her laugh and smile. Memorial contributions may be made to the donor's choice. Pallbearers will be Jeff Burrus, Brian Frye, Steve Jackson, Bobby Ledbetter, Tom Killday and Tim Johnson. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 1 to Feb. 3, 2020