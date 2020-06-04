|
Devin A. Deming, 35, of Quincy, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in Quincy. He was born March 13, 1985, in Quincy, a son of Denise (Vosse) Deming and Theodore P. "Ted" Neisen. He married Lisa Earnest on Dec. 4, 2010. She survives. Devin was the life of the party. He was always the one to make the whole room burst out in laughter whether it was him playing a prank or just being his typical fun self. He enjoyed pestering his wife and kids with prank wars, where he almost always won. The love Devin had for his family was out of this world. Devin and Lisa enjoyed time on the sidelines as they watched their boys score touchdowns at their football games and cheered them on as they sat on the side of the mat while the boys wrestled their hearts out. Devin loved watching his baby girl wrestle, shoot trap and play her new loved sport, volleyball. He loved his Macaroni and Cheddar Cheese (Mackenzie) and his sidekick Kooper. In their free time, Devin and Lisa enjoyed riding on their Harley-Davidson motorcycle and spending time hanging out with their closest family and friends. Devin was a hard-working father and husband who took great pride in his business, HD builders. Devin was a wildman, but now he is free. In addition to his wife Lisa, Devin survivors include his parents, Denise Deming, and David Deming and his wife, Viola, all of Quincy; children, Dommynik Deming, Alayna Dedert, Donnyvin Deming, Elijah Minear and Kooper Deming, Mackenzie and Kaleb Willing and honorary daughter Rya Willing; one brother, Stephan (Toni) Deming of Quincy; two honorary brothers, Josh Ahern and Rob Harrison; a special aunt, Amy Austin of Quincy; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his dad; and maternal grandparents, Virgil and Dorothy Vosse. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 6, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Interment will follow in St. Brigid Cemetery in Liberty Memorials are suggested to the family. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
