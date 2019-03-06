QUINCY -- Diana Kay McSorley, 75, of Quincy, died at 12:15 a.m. Monday, March 4, 2019, at her home. She was born July 28, 1943, in Quincy to Otto George and Esther May Davis Stierlin. She married Donald "Don" McSorley on May 16, 1980, in Quincy. He survives. Diana enjoyed fishing, reading, knitting, crocheting and playing bingo, but her greatest joy was the time she shared being with her family. Diana was employed at Motorola until its closing and then at the Christian Shelter Care Center until her retirement. In addition to her husband, Don, survivors include two children, Jerry L. Blackledge Jr. (Denise) of Quincy and Crystal Daugherty (Brent) of Quincy; two grandchildren, Megan McGoldrick (Jeremy) of Clayton and Nathan Daugherty (Paige Mitchell) of O'Fallon; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Alberta Flachs of Quincy; a sister-in-law, Sue Stierlin of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews. Mrs. McSorley was preceded in death by her parents; a great-granddaughter, Hailey McGoldrick; four brothers, Perry Stierlin, Otto Stierlin Jr. (Ada), Lawrence Stierlin and Milton Stierlin; a sister, Betty Derby (Dick); and a nephew, Randy Stierlin. SERVICES: 1 p.m. Friday, March 8, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with the Rev. Terry Henry conducting. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, March 7, and from 12:30 to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: . ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary