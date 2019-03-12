|
CANTON, Mo. -- Diane Gabrielle Ambrozi-Jorgensen, 61, of Canton, Mo., died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at her home. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, 2019, at Alexander Campbell Auditorium, Culver-Stockton College, in Canton. Visitation will be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the auditorium. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, St. Joseph, Mo. David Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig on Mar. 12, 2019
