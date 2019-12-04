|
Diane Jean Utterback, 67, of Quincy and Liberty, formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Good Samaritan Home. She was born Oct. 4, 1952, in Syracuse, N.Y., the daughter of William "Bill" and Matilda (Dietz) Craigie. She married Albert "Leo" Utterback on April 5, 1975, in Melrose Chapel in Quincy. He survives. Diane was a secretary for P A M Printers until 1998 and then worked at Chaddock from 1998 until her retirement. She was a member of both Payson United Methodist Church and Richfield United Methodist Church. Diane enjoyed gardening, flowers, decorating for holidays, reading and spending time with her grandchildren. Diane loved animals, especially dogs. She was a very involved member of the Rock Steady Parkinson's class at the YMCA. The family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to the ICU staff, Dr. Adam Reyburn and the Good Samaritan Home Rehabilitation Unit for the wonderful care given to Diane over the last five years. In addition to her husband Leo, survivors include three children, Scott (Jennifer) Utterback of Quincy, Deanne (Oscar Maradiaga) Utterback and Alberta L. Utterback; grandchildren, Brooklyn and Blake Utterback, Xaver and Caylee Maradiaga, and William Utterback. She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents; aunt, Alma Dietz; and a stepson, Albert Leo Utterback Jr. A memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Payson United Methodist Church. Interment will be in Franks Cemetery near Richfield. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at the church. Memorials may be made to the Quincy Humane Society or to the YMCA for the Rock Steady Parkinson's class. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019