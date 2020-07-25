|
Diane M. Mowen, 59, of Golden, died at 12:55 p.m. Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Born Dec. 15, 1960, in Quincy, Diane was a daughter of Joseph and Linda Williams. She married Kenneth Mowen on May 5, 1979, in Columbus, Ill. He survives. Diane had been employed at Methode Electronics in Golden for several years until its closing. She then worked for New Attitudes in Camp Point assisting with floral deliveries. Diane loved family. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister who cherished the time she spent with them. In addition to her husband, survivors include her parents, Joe and Linda Williams of Coatsburg; son, Chuck Mowen (Brandi) of Clayton; daughter, Danielle Turner (Jaben) of Camp Point; grandchildren, Chloe, Jon and Ava Turner, and Dylan and Lance Mowen; siblings, Jerry Williams of Rock Springs, Wyo., Kim Humke (David) of Springfield, Ill., Tammy Nelson (Gary) of Camp Point and Tony Williams (Staci) of Coatsburg; two sisters-in-law, Fran Peters (Tom Post) of Quincy and Nancy Aikman of Quincy; six brothers-in-law, Marvin Huber of Quincy, Gene Mowen (Theresa) of Camp Point, Rocky Broer of Clayton, Jim Mowen (Judy) of Mendon, Dave Ferrill of Mount Sterling and Denny Mowen of Clayton; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Blayne Mowen; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Wayne and Kathleen Mowen; three sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Huber, Patty Broer and Joanne Welty Ferrill; and two brothers-in-law, Jerry Mowen and Terry Welty. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend services are asked to please refrain from hugging or shaking hands and remember to follow all social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, July 27, at Camp Point United Methodist Church with the Rev. Sheila Kelly conducting. Burial will be in Wolf Ridge Cemetery in Camp Point. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday, July 26, at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Diane M. Mowen Memorial Fund. Hamilton Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 25 to July 27, 2020