On Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, Diane Ruth Mann, loving mother and grandmother passed away in her home with her children by her side, at the age of 62. Diane was born June 3, 1957, in Quincy to Don Myers and Ruth (Wand) Mixer, she also had a loving stepfather, Charles Mixer. She married Mike Mann in Chicago in 1986. They later divorced. She spent the majority of her upbringing and young adult years in and around Loraine, Ill., but in her last years called Ursa, Ill., home. Diane was a hard-working free spirit. She enjoyed creating and reworking finds. Diane took great pride in her own ingenuity and being able to accomplish any task she set her mind to. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, sharing joy in all of their achievements and watching her grandchildren grow up. Survivors included her children Niccie (Clint )Peuster of Camp Point, Marcus Mann of Ursa; six grandchildren, Gage Peters of California, Noel (Colton) Sievers of North Carolina, Benjamin Peters of Marcelline, Melody Anderson, Tansy Anderson, and Lily Anderson, all of Camp Point; two stepgrandchildren, Devin (Jared) Post of Bowen, and Caleb Peuster of Mendon; and three beautiful great-grandchildren, Liam Peters of Quincy and Rayelyn and Breccan Post of Bowen. Diane was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Michael Myers. Cremation rites have been accorded and a private family burial will take place at a later time.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020