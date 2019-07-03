Diann Marie (Albert) O'Hara, 67, passed to eternal life at 1:15 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Diann was born in Springfield on Dec. 3, 1951, to Eldon Eugene and Vyetta June (Hand) Albert. She married Charles T. O'Hara on July 31, 1993, at Faith Evangelical Church. He preceded her in death Jan. 23, 1998. Her parents also preceded her in death. Diann attended McClernand Elementary and graduated in 1963 from Sand Hill Elementary School in Springfield. She graduated in 1966 from Thomas Edison Middle School and graduated in 1969 from Lanphier High School, both in Springfield. Diann attended Lincoln Land Community College and graduated from Modernistic School of Beauty Culture with a license in cosmetology. She worked at several local beauty salons including Bev's Beauty Salon, Delores' New Image Salon and Carmen's Beauty Salon. Diann also worked as a chiropractic assistant for Dr. Frank Eberhardt and Dr. George Bard, a unit secretary at Memorial Medical Center, and worked for Eagle Finance and Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church as well. She was baptized on Easter Sunday in 1952 at First Evangelical United Brethren Church and confirmed at Trinity United Methodist Church in 1968. After moving to Chatham, she transferred her membership to Chatham United Methodist Church, where she was a member until her death. Throughout her lifetime, Diann had many interests. She was a 25-year member of Alpha Iota Sorority, Springfield Alumnae Chapter, until it disbanded. Her mother also was a member of this sorority, and they had fun attending conclaves and international conventions together. Diann had served as division president of the Fourth Division, district president of the Twenty-First District and unit president of Springfield Unit 32 of the American Legion Auxiliary. After serving as division president, Springfield Unit 32 honored her with a paid-for-life membership in the American Legion Auxiliary. She had also served as la presidente local of Cabane 344 of La Societe de Femme. Diann was a member of the Silver Steppers and appeared in several Mature Mob shows. She shared her love of dancing with her mother and two nieces. Survivors include a brother, Steven Albert of Quincy; nieces, April Diann Albert and Alexis Nicole Albert, both of Quincy; nephews, Alec Edward Askey and Aidan Steven Wayne Albert, both of Quincy; and seven cousins. Cremation was provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center, Chatham. Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, July 8, at Butler Funeral Home, 8855 State Route 4, Chatham, Ill. A celebration of life and affirmation of the resurrection for her life will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday with Pastor Patty Johansen officiating. Burial will be in Camp Butler National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chatham United Methodist Church Youth Fund, 104 W. Chestnut, Chatham, IL 62629, or American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 Education Fund, 1120 E. Sangamon Ave., Springfield, IL 62702. Condolences may be expressed online at butlerfuneralhomes.com and whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 3 to July 5, 2019