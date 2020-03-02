Home

Dillon K. Flesner

Dillon K. Flesner Obituary
Dillon K. Flesner, 29, of Omaha, Neb., formerly of Bowen, died Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Omaha, as the result of a motorcycle/truck accident.

He was born on May 1, 1990, in Quincy to Greg and Alana Bruenger Flesner.

Dillon was a 2008 graduate of Southeastern High School in Augusta and a 2017 graduate of the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo., with a bachelor's degree in civil engineering with a minor in math. He was employed as a civil engineer with the Trekks Design Group in Omaha. He had attended the Mt. Pleasant Christian Church. In his youth he was active in most all school activities, in recent years he enjoyed hunting, riding his motorcycle, going to car shows and most everything outdoor related.

He is survived by his parents; Greg and Alana Flesner of Bowen, maternal grandmother, Roberta Bruenger of Bowen, paternal grandmother, Marilyn Flesner of Golden, Ill., his fiancé, Jenna Dieffenbach of Omaha, Neb., numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and his beloved dogs, Jasper and Bella.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Dale Bruenger, paternal grandfather, Virgil Flesner, an aunt, Roberta Belden, an uncle, Brian Whitaker and a cousin, Kathy Rigney.

A Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen, with Rev. Matt Haberman officiating. Burial will follow at the Bowen cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Living Faith United Methodist Church in Bowen. Memorial contributions are suggested to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Hearts of Hancock County Humane Society.

The Hamilton Funeral Home in Augusta, IL is handling arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020
