Dixie Janney, 82, of Canton, left this earth to join her heavenly father and beloved family members on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill. Dixie was born Jan. 18, 1938, in Indianola, Iowa, to Arthur and Eva Downey. She met Robert, the love of her life, at 16, and spent the next 66 years at his side, helping to grow and manage Janney Builders Supply and Construction. Dixie worked tirelessly throughout her life helping everyone around her, whether on the construction site, managing the bookkeeping, or rocking her beloved grandbabies and great grandbabies. Dixie was a member of the Church of Christ, Methodist Church and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Dixie married Robert Janney on Feb. 24, 1955. They were best friends and were always together. They had the blessing and joy of raising their three children, Rick (Carla) Janney, Kim (David) Gaither and Jeff (Dell Ann) Janney. Dixie was an amazing mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a person who cared for her family and entire community deeply. She was passionate about reading and worked to instill her love of reading in each of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, reading to each of them for hours. She set aside time to help baby-sit all of her grandchildren in their early years on top of her work at the business. Dixie was also a talented singer who loved music, singing to all of her babies through the years. Dixie also loved playing bridge, and it gave her great delight anytime she could beat Robert at their monthly bridge gatherings. Survivors include her husband, Robert; children Rick (Carla) Janney, Kim (David) Gaither and Jeff (Dell Ann) Janney; grandchildren, Jamie (Dylan) McKinnon, Nicholas Janney, Lindsay (Jesse) Uhlmeyer, Louis Gaither, Kailee Gaither, Lauren Janney and Alexis Janney; great-grandchildren, Avery, Chayse, Grady and Breckan Uhlmeyer, Aiden, Zoe and Jordan Gaither, and Leighton McKinnon; two sister-in-laws, Betty Smith and Dorothy English; and many nieces and nephews. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and her sister, along with their spouses. Services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Davis Funeral Home in Canton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at the funeral home. Memorial gifts may be made to Canton High School for the gymnasium sound system or to the . Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020