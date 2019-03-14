HULL, Ill. -- Dixie Lee Ward, 79, of Hull, died at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy. Dixie was born Feb. 2, 1940, in rural Adams County, to Lawrence "Dode" and Opal Dunker Kroencke. Dixie retired from the West Pike School District, where she was a language arts teacher for many years. Dixie loved her community of Hull and was very active in its promotion. Dixie was the founder of "Hull History Lives" and was instrumental in the formation of the Kinderhook Township Library. An avid reader, Dixie also had several books published, including a cookbook and a book about the West Pike Basketball team's trip to the state tournament. Dixie enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and University of Illinois basketball. "Kroencke Stampede," Christmas and violets were a few of Dixie's favorites. Most of all, Dixie cherished her family and loved to spend time with them, especially her grandchildren. Dixie attended Hull United Methodist Church. Survivors include two children, Mark D. Ward of St. Louis, Mo., and Michelle L. Roberts (Todd) of Lombard; two brothers, Larry Kroencke (Janet) of rural Hull and Mike Kroencke (Jane) of rural Hull; and one sister, Shirley Distlehorst of Springfield, Ill. Dixie also is survived by six grandchildren, Jack Ward, Katy Ward, Reagin Ward, Luke Ward, Schuyler Roberts and Keaton Roberts. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Dixie was preceded in death by her parents. SERVICES: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Hull History Lives. ARRANGEMENTS: James O'Donnell Funeral Home. WEBSITE: jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary