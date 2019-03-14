Home

POWERED BY

Services
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
(573) 221-8188
Service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
302 S. 5th Street
Hannibal, MO 63401
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dixie Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dixie Lee Ward


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dixie Lee Ward Obituary
HULL, Ill. -- Dixie Lee Ward, 79, of Hull, died at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at Sunset Home in Quincy.

Dixie was born Feb. 2, 1940, in rural Adams County, to Lawrence "Dode" and Opal Dunker Kroencke.

Dixie retired from the West Pike School District, where she was a language arts teacher for many years.

Dixie loved her community of Hull and was very active in its promotion. Dixie was the founder of "Hull History Lives" and was instrumental in the formation of the Kinderhook Township Library. An avid reader, Dixie also had several books published, including a cookbook and a book about the West Pike Basketball team's trip to the state tournament. Dixie enjoyed watching St. Louis Cardinals baseball and University of Illinois basketball. "Kroencke Stampede," Christmas and violets were a few of Dixie's favorites. Most of all, Dixie cherished her family and loved to spend time with them, especially her grandchildren.

Dixie attended Hull United Methodist Church.

Survivors include two children, Mark D. Ward of St. Louis, Mo., and Michelle L. Roberts (Todd) of Lombard; two brothers, Larry Kroencke (Janet) of rural Hull and Mike Kroencke (Jane) of rural Hull; and one sister, Shirley Distlehorst of Springfield, Ill. Dixie also is survived by six grandchildren, Jack Ward, Katy Ward, Reagin Ward, Luke Ward, Schuyler Roberts and Keaton Roberts. Other survivors include numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dixie was preceded in death by her parents.

SERVICES: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

MEMORIALS: Hull History Lives.

ARRANGEMENTS: James O'Donnell Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 14 to Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of James O'Donnell Funeral Home, Inc. - Hannibal
Download Now